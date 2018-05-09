Piraeus-Acropolis bus service for cruise passengers returns

The X80 express bus connecting the cruise ship terminal at Piraeus port with the Acropolis in Athens and Syntagma Square resumes daily services on Thursday.



The service will be available every 35-40 minutes, starting from the Akti Xaveriou terminal at Piraeus port at 7 a.m.



The bus follows a 27-kilometer route, making 16 stops, including the Acropolis Museum, the Archaeological Museum of Piraeus, as well as the Planetarium and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Palaio Faliro.