Brazilian maid sought after Kalamos theft

Police on Wednesday were searching for a Brazilian maid in connection with the disappearance of 200,000 euros from the home she worked at on the islet of Kalamos opposite the Ionian island of Lefkada.



Her employers, a 57-year-old and his wife, told police that they realized the money, which was stashed in a wardrobe, had gone missing after the 37-year-old woman disappeared without a trace.