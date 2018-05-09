Police seize 14,000 fake brand-name items in Thessaloniki
Online
Some 14,000 fake brand-name items, including wallets and assorted accessories, were seized on Wednesday after coordinated police raids at three retail stores in an area known as Thessaloniki’s “Chinatown.”
Some 14,000 fake brand-name items, including wallets and assorted accessories, were seized on Wednesday after coordinated police raids at three retail stores in an area known as Thessaloniki’s “Chinatown.”
The raids were conducted after a complaint filed to authorities by a legal representative of a company that distributes the brand names that were being ripped off.
Three Chinese women who run the three stores were arrested.