Coast guard, Frontex, rescue 102 migrants near Lesvos

Greek coast guard and Frontex vessels rescued 102 migrants and refugees off the coast of Lesvos on Wednesday, in two separate incidents.



The first boat carrying 61 people onboard was located by Frontex early on Wednesday morning in the sea area near the island's airport, in southeastern Mytilene. All passengers were transferred to the main port.

Another 41 migrants were rescued by the Greek coast guard off the coast of Molyvos and transported to the port Skala Sykamnias, at the north of Lesvos.