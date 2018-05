Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told a senior Chinese official in Athens this week that Greece sees the Belt and Road Initiative as a great development opportunity and would like to join hands with China for the development of the two countries.



During his meeting with Cai Qi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, Tsipras said Greece upholds the policy of friendship with China and wishes to strengthen party-to-party ties between the two countries.



For his part, Cai said that in recent years the two countries have had a lot in common in their development strategies.



He said both sides have deepened political trust and expanded local-level exchange which yielded results in practical cooperation.



[Xinhua]