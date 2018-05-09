BUSINESS |

 
Greece sells 1.138 billion euros of T-bills

Greece sold 1.138 billion euros in an auction of three-month treasury bills on Wednesday, the Greek Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) said.

The 13-week treasury bills were sold at an interest rate of 0.59 percent, down from 0.79 percent in the previous similar auction last month, according to the e-mailed PDMA statement.

The result reflects a positive climate in capital markets as regards Greek securities.

Shut out of international markets since 2010, Greece runs a monthly treasury bill auction program to cover maturing debts and meet its financing needs, in parallel to the bailout program.

The debt-ridden country is expected to fully return to the markets in 2018, when the current third bailout program ends.

