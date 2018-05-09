Duchess of Cornwall visits Benaki Museum in Athens

While Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras welcomed the Prince of Wales at Maximos Mansion on Wednesday, his partner Betty Baziana escorted Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, through the Benaki Museum in central Athens.



Camilla was reportedly particularly interested in the ornate Byzantine icons and ancient jewelry exhibited in the museum.



The Duchess of Cornwall is expected to follow a separate schedule for a few hours in the coming days of the three-say official visit to Greece.



Earlier in the day, Prince Charles and Camilla were welcomed by President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and his wife Vlassia Pavlopoulou-Peltsemi at the Presidential Mansion.