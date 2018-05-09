Four detainees on Wednesday escaped during their transport from Korydallos prison in Athens to the port of Piraeus, where they would be transferred to a prison in Chania, Crete.



The four Albanians are believed to have escaped as they were being led from the police van to the ferry, along with seven other men.



Two of the men were caught quickly - one by a coast guard official and one by police -but the other two remain at large.