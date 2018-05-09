Rental rates for modern office spaces in Athens remain exceptionally attractive, as according to data collected by various surveys they remain 33 to 42 percent below their peak a decade ago. Combined with the improvement in business sentiment, this explains the increase in demand over the course of 2017.

Analysts at property service company Savills note that rental rates for modern offices posted an increase of 4.3 percent in Athens compared with the previous year, as a result of the high demand and the supply shortage.

Eurobank Property Services confirmed that demand for this section of the property market increased last year from 2016.