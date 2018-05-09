The balance of hirings and departures in the local labor market in April showed that hirings were ahead by the greatest amount seen in the last 18 years, exceeding departures by 100,246, thanks to the start of the tourism season, with sector officials being adamant that this year will bring another record in arrivals and revenues.

The data of the Labor Ministry’s Ergani hirings database also showed on Wednesday that the majority of last month’s hirings were for full-time employment: Out of the 149,051 hirings reported to the system in April, 55.6 percent were for full-time jobs and 44.4 percent concerned flexible forms of employment.

An estimated 80 percent of the extra jobs opened up in the tourism sector, with more than 24,000 positions becoming available last month for waiters and bartenders and over 15,000 for cooks at hotels and restaurants.

April was the third consecutive month when the balance was weighted in favor of hirings, while in comparison with April 2017, an additional 8,114 jobs were created. The first four months of the year showed that hirings outpaced departures by 155,826, which is also the best performance in the last 18 years for the first four months of the year.