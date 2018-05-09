Olympiakos has won the Greek men’s league unbeaten, placing volleyball next to water polo as the Piraeus club’s most successful divisions for the season. The Reds swept PAOK in the play-off finals with three wins in as many games, after their 3-0 set victory at home on Wednesday.



Last month PAOK won the Greek Cup beating Olympiakos in the semis, but Olympiakos avenged that, as well as the three lost league titles to the Thessaloniki giant in the last three seasons, with an emphatic year where it went without a single loss for the entire regular season and the play-offs, a total of 30 matches.



The Reds won the best-of-five finals dropping just two sets in Game 1 a week earlier in Piraeus, with PAOK being unable to recover from missing out on an away win.



Olympiakos won Game 2 3-0 in Thessaloniki on Sunday and repeated that score with relative ease on Wednesday at home in Game 3: 25-22, 25-21, 25-20.



This was a record 28th league triumph for the Reds and the first time a team has won the league unbeaten since Iraklis did it in 2007.