Prince Charles' visit a 'milestone' for Greek-UK relations, says Tsipras

The first official visit of a member of the British royal family to Greece constitutes a "milestone" in the relations between the two countries, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Wednesday, as he welcomed the Prince of Wales at Maximos Mansion on Wednesday.

Tsipras announced he has accepted an invitation by Britain's counterpart Theresa May to visit London in June.

"It is a great pleasure to welcome you to Greece. It is the first time you visit the country officially and I think it is the first time a member of the British royal family makes an official visit to Greece," he said.



"This is a very important event and I believe that your visit could be a milestone in the bilateral relations of the two countries, especially today, when both countries are faced with many important challenges, and that is why I believe we need to further strengthen our cooperation," he added.



Prince Charles expressed his gratitude for the welcome and noted he has visited privately the country before with the Duchess of Cornwall.

“This visit underlines the ties between the two countries" which are long-lasting, Prince Charles said, adding he hoped the two countries will continue in the future to share all the things they are sharing now.



He also said he hoped Greece and the UK will be able to achieve a great deal in migration and security and other challenges the two countries are facing.