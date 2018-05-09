President broaches issue of Parthenon Marbles at dinner for Prince Charles

During an official dinner held in honor of the Prince of Wales on Wednesday night, President Prokopis Pavlopoulous broached the issue of the Parthenon Marbles, which are currently housed in the British Museum, and their return to Greece.

Pavlopoulos said he hoped that the close "bonds of friendship" between Greece and the UK would lead to the return of the Marbles "in order to restore the unity of this glorious crade of our Civilization."

He referred to the tradition of Philhellenism, dating back to the time of the Greek war of independence, citing Lord Byron who, he said, gave his life for the struggle of the Greek people.

Pavlopoulos also noted that both countries have a long maritime tradition and also lauded the UK's long tradition of teaching classical studies.