Prince of Wales discusses charity work with Greece's Archbishop

In the second day of his official visit to Greece, the Prince of Wales met with Archbishop Ieronymos II at the Archbishopric of Athens on Thursday, to discuss charity work.



“We welcome you to the land of the origin by one half of your ancestors, we welcome you to Greece with great joy. It is well-known how much you love our country, how deeply you respect Orthodoxy and this has been demonstrated as we all know by your many visits both to the holy monasteries of Mount Athos and the monasteries of Romania,” Ieronymos said in his address.



“We know how deeply interested you are in the relevant research which pertains to a quest regarding issues of culture, art history and spirituality,” he added and noted Prince Charles’ position as the head of the Church of England.



Ieronymos conveyed his greetings to the Archbishop of Canterbury whom he thanked for the close cooperation in the charity conducted by the Greek Church’s Apostoli in the difficult years of the economic crisis.



“He too has shown his vivid interest both in our Church and people who suffer,” Ieronymos said.



Prince Charles thanked Ieronymos for the opportunity to meet and spoke of the “greater appreciation and understanding” his visits to Mount Athos and several monasteries in Romania have offered him for the traditions of the Orthodox Church.



“And I know also that under your leadership so much has been done through the charity Apostoli to help so many people in Greece during this most difficult period,’ he said.



“I’m in full of admiration for the way in which their hardships and the difficulties experienced by so many people, whether Greek or people from other countries, have been assisted by the Greek Orthodox Church,” he added.



He also said his own charity is hoping to make a small contribution in encouraging and developing opportunities for young Greeks in the future.