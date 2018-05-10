Anarchist group vandalizes Oxfam offices in Athens

Self-styled anarchist group Rouvikonas stormed into the offices of British aid organization Oxfam in central Athens on Thursday and threw paint to protest against the sex abuse scandal affecting the charity.



Ten people who had covered their faces smashed windows and damaged computers before leaving the NGO’s premises on Patission avenue.



In a post on an anti-establishment website, the group said the vandalism was a response to recent claims the charity’s aid workers were involved in sexual assault against children and a subsequent cover-up of the scandal and slammed Oxfam for using the millions it has received “to set up the facade of a charity that allowed their members to force their sick instincts onto helpless children.”