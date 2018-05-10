BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Greek industrial output rises 1.1 pct y/y in March

GEORGE GEORGIOPOULOS

TAGS: Economy, Industry

Greek industrial output increased 1.1 percent in March compared to the same month last year, after an upwardly revised 1.9 percent decline in February, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.

Looking at index components, manufacturing production fell 1.1 percent from the same month last year, while mining output dropped 10.2 percent.

Electricity production increased 15 percent. [Reuters] 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 