Post-Punk | Athens | May 11

Athens rock venue Gagarin 205 will be hosting a trio of first-class international post-punk acts on Friday, May 11. The lineup features Lebanon Hanover, a duo hailing from Berlin and London, dark wave specialists She Past Away from Turkey, and local minimalists Selofan, and doors open at 9.30 p.m. Tickets cost 25 euros and can be purchased at www.viva.gr.

Gagarin 205, 205 Liosion, tel 211.411.2500, www.gagarin205.gr

