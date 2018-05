The Holy Synod, the Greek Orthodox Church’s governing body, has expressed its “intense opposition” to the provision passed in Parliament on Wednesday that will allow same-sex couples to foster children.



In a statement on Thursday, the body said that the “state has deprived the right of some children to grow up in a natural family environment.”



It added that “political correctness prevailed over the natural order and the interests of children.”



The provision, which was approved with 161 votes for and 103 against in the 300-member House, stipulates that gay couples with a civil partnership agreement can become foster parents, but cannot adopt children.