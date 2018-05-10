Truck driver faces criminal charges over Kifissou crash

A 64-year-old truck driver was on Thursday to answer to criminal charges of manslaughter through neglect after a crash he caused in Athens in the early hours of Wednesday, while under the influence of alcohol, resulted in the death of two motorists.



The crash occurred on Kifissou Avenue when the 64-year-old lost control of his truck, which veered into two cars, killing both drivers.



According to news reports, the 64-year-old has lost two relatives in road accidents, including his son in a motorcycle crash.