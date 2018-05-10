Woman suspected of killing father in Kallithea

A 56-year-old woman faced an Athens prosecutor on manslaughter charges on Thursday after police arrested her over the death of her 88-year-old father earlier this week.



The body of the elderly man was found at his Kallithea home on Tuesday with a bloodied walking stick next to him.



The man was covered in bruises and, according to a coroner’s report, he died of severe head injuries and blood loss.



According to investigators, the father and daughter had had “personal differences.”



Separately, a young woman died of her injuries on Thursday afternoon after being hit by a truck in the morning in the city of Larissa, central Greece.



The circumstances of the incident were unclear and no other details were released about the woman.