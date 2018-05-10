Burglars threaten elderly woman with screwdriver

Police in southern Athens were on Thursday seeking the three perpetrators behind a burglary in Elliniko late on Tuesday, one of whom is said to have used a screwdriver to threaten a 93-year-old woman in her home into handing over her valuables.



The three men burst into the house as the elderly woman’s 56-year-old cleaner had been leaving at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a police investigation.



The perpetrators first struck the cleaner, police sources said, and then one of them brandished a screwdriver at the 93-year-old, although he did not hurt her.



After about two hours of searching the house, the burglars fled with 80 euros and some jewelry.