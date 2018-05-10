Measles claims fourth life since last May

Health authorities in Thessaloniki announced on Thursday that an 18-year-old man became the fourth person to die of measles in the past year on Tuesday after succumbing to respiratory complications while receiving treatment at the northern port city’s Papanikolaou Hospital.



According to reports, the man was fully vaccinated against the disease but was vulnerable as he also suffered from a chronic condition that compromised his immune system.



The previous three victims had not been fully vaccinated.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in May 2017, more than 2,500 patients have been affected, the Hellenic Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO) said.