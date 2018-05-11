The figures concerning waivers of inheritance as regards property are a reflection of the fact that citizens have reached the end of their tether and no longer have the capacity to pay taxes.

Moreover, people opt for waivers of inheritance not just because they can’t pay the tax to transfer the property over to them, but also to avoid paying further taxes, including the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) and maintenance expenses.



The specific data is yet another example of the dire situation faced by Greek households across the country.

And this disheartening situation is a world away from the pretty picture that the prime minister and his government are trying to paint.