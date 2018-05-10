Three Spanish firemen return to Spain after trial

Spanish fireman Manuel Blanco (l) greets supporters upon his arrival at San Justa station in Sevilla, southern Spain, after being found not guilty in a trial where he and two other colleagues were accused for helping refugees to enter illegally in Greece, while volunteering on a NGO on the coasts of Lesvos island. The three rescuers, members of the NGOs PROEM-AID, were arrested on 14 January 2016 as they were pulling with their vessel a boat full of refugees some miles off the coasts of Lesvos island. [Jose Manuel Vidal/EPA]