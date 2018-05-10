MULTIMEDIA |

 
Three Spanish firemen return to Spain after trial

  • spanish_firemen_web

Spanish fireman Manuel Blanco (l) greets supporters upon his arrival at San Justa station in Sevilla, southern Spain, after being found not guilty in a trial where he and two other colleagues were accused for helping refugees to enter illegally in Greece, while volunteering on a NGO on the coasts of Lesvos island. The three rescuers, members of the NGOs PROEM-AID, were arrested on 14 January 2016 as they were pulling with their vessel a boat full of refugees some miles off the coasts of Lesvos island.  [Jose Manuel Vidal/EPA]

