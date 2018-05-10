ATHEX: Traders avoided major moves on Thursday

After the stormy sessions of previous days, the Greek stock market had a fairly quiet time of it on Thursday, with its indices presenting a mixed picture while the majority of stocks headed lower.

The ATHEX general index ended at 817.66 points, shedding 0.12 percent from Wednesday’s 818.67 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.36 percent to 2,139.38 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.60 percent.

The banks index increased 0.35 percent, with Eurobank growing 1.38 percent and Alpha rising 0.46. National dropped 0.46 percent, and Piraeus fell 0.31 percent before the issuing of its first-quarter figures.

PPC shrank 4.22 percent but Coca-Cola HBC advanced 2.29 percent.

In total 46 stocks registered gains, 61 reported losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last nine sessions, amounting to 53.2 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 59.6 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 1.59 percent to close at 65.75 points, with Bank of Cyprus falling 7.93 percent after the sanctions imposed on its major stakeholder Viktor Vekselberg by the US.