Centeno confirms advanced post-program monitoring for Greece

EIRINI CHRYSOLORA

TAGS: Finance

At the latest Eurogroup meeting the European Commission recommended an instrument of "strengthened surveillance" for Greece after the completion of its bailout program.

This is according to a letter that Eurogroup head Mario Centeno sent to the council’s members.

It also said Athens has not asked for a credit line.

