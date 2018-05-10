Centeno confirms advanced post-program monitoring for Greece
At the latest Eurogroup meeting the European Commission recommended an instrument of "strengthened surveillance" for Greece after the completion of its bailout program.
This is according to a letter that Eurogroup head Mario Centeno sent to the council’s members.
It also said Athens has not asked for a credit line.