Thousands of self-employed professionals, freelancers and farmers have just received the new social security contribution payment slips asking them to pay additional money for last year, in five installments. They must also pay their contributions for March 2018 by next Friday (May 18).

The Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) announced yesterday it has uploaded 1,155,534 pay notices for these categories of professionals, with the process of calculating other professional categories’ contributions due for 2017 also under way.

The extra payments due stem from the fact that last year they paid their contributions based on their previous year’s declared incomes, but if their income in 2017 exceeded that of 2016 they will now have to pay EFKA the difference in up to five installments. The deadline for the first tranche is May 31 and for the last it is September 28.



There also are some cases where the difference is in favor of the professionals, and this will be offset against future dues.