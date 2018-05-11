Man, 38, arrested for killing mother at her Athens home

A 38-year-old Greek man was being questioned on Friday following his arrest for killing his 64-year-old mother at her home in the Athens neighborhood of Nea Smyrni earlier this week.

Neighbors alerted the police on Thursday after becoming suspicious that there were no signs of life from the apartment.

Police rushed to the property where they found the dead woman and her son, who allegedly confessed to killing his mother on Monday.

The exact circumstances of the incident remained unclear though it is thought that the man had mental health issues.

