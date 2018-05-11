Prince Charles and Camilla in Crete on last leg of official visit

On the third and last day of an official visit to Greece, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived were on Crete on Friday.

The royal couple flew into the port of Irakleio on a private aircraft and were received by the Archbishop of Crete Irinaios, the regional governor Stavros Arnaoutakis and the Mayor of Irakleio Vasilis Lambrinos among other local officials.

Prince Charles and Camilla were to visit the archaeological site of Knossos and the British Archaeological School before visiting the Lyrarakis winery.

Later in the day, they were to meet members of local non-government organizations working to host refugees and induct them into the local community.

Before leaving Crete, the royal couple were to attend a traditional festival in the municipality of Archanes.