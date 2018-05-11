Juncker calls for greater solidarity for Greece, Italy in refugee crisis

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday praised Greece and Italy for bearing brunt of the bloc's migration crisis and hit out at member states that have failed to show solidarity to countries on the frontline of the migration influx.

During a speech in Florence, Juncker acknowledged that building solidarity takes time but stressed that crises such the refugee influx undermine the EU and lead to a rise in populism and nationalism.

Solidarity should not only apply to the refugee crisis but also to the economy, Juncker said.