Planet of Zeus | Athens | May 12

Athens-based Planet of Zeus, known for their energetic live shows and whose sound combines stoner rock and heavy metal, will be performing at the Gagarin 205 venue on Saturday, May 12, with special guests Deaf Radio – another impressive local outfit with desert rock influences. Tickets cost 12 euros when purchased in advance (viva.gr, Reload, Seven Spots, Media Markt, Evripides, tel 11876) and 14 euros at the door on the night.



Gagarin 205, 205 Liosion, tel 211.411.2500, www.gagarin205.gr