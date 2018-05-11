African Festival | Athens | May 12-13

The embassies and honorary consulates of African countries in Greece are holding the 17th African Festival of food, music and handicrafts over the weekend of May 12-13. Visitors will be able to buy food, clothes and handicraft at the stalls of participating countries that include Algeria, Angola, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Libya, Madagascar, Morocco, Burundi, Nigeria, Senegal, Seychelles, South Africa, Sudan, Tunisia and Zimbabwe. There will also be live music from African bands. Part of the proceeds will be donated to children’s charity The Smile of the Child. Doors will open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Admission costs 3 euros (free admission for children under the age of 10).

Libyan School, 25is Martiou & Marathonodromon, Psychico