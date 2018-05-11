Greek, Israeli military chiefs affirm strong links

The further enhancement of Greek-Israeli military cooperation was discussed during the three-day visit to Israel by the Chief of the Hellenic Army General Staff, Lieutenant General Alkiviadis Stefanis, at the invitation of Major Yaacov Barak, Chief of the Ground Forces Command.



According to reports, the visit, which ended on Friday, once again confirmed the very good cooperation between the two military chiefs.



The trilateral partnership between Greece, Cyprus and Israel has increased dramatically in recent years with joint military exercises and cooperation in the fields of energy and counterterrorism.