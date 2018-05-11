Train service disruption on Sunday
Suburban and rail services across the country will be suspended for two hours – from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – on Sunday due to a work stoppage called by rail workers.
The stoppage is being held to commemorate the victims of last year’s train crash at Adendro, near Thessaloniki, in which three people were killed.