Historic WWII submarine wreck located near Skiathos

The exact location of the historic wreck of the Katsonis submarine has been pinpointed with the help of ROV robotic cameras on the Nautilus ship of the Hellenic Navy’s Hydrographic Service.



The wreck had been initially identified on January 29 by the Nautilus using multibeam and sidescan sonar. According to the Hydrographic Service, the wreck is located 6 nautical miles northwest of Skiathos at a depth of 253 meters.



The submarine was attacked and sunk in 1943 during the Second World War by the German submarine chaser UJ-2101 while trying to intercept a German troop transport ship in 1943.