Erdogan slams rating agencies for upgrading 'bankrupt' Greece

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took a fresh swipe at rating agencies on Friday over the recent downgraded and the negative outlook they have assigned for the Turkish economy, using “bankrupt” Greece as an example.



"Don't pay attention to them [the rating agencies]. They upgraded a neighbour [of Turkey] that has gone bankrupt by four points. They receive new debts and live with them,” he reportedly told the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) Conference Hall.



“Excuse me, but we are talking about a country that cannot pay its civil servants. How is this possible? I am talking about Greece", he said.