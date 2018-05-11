Mytilineos, former PPC executive to stand trial on bribery charges

An Athens appeals council on Friday indicted businessman Evangelos Mytilineos and a former CEO of Public Power Corporation, Stergios Nezis, on bribery and money laundering charges respectively, in a case that dates from 2003.



According to the file, Mytilineos, chief executive officer of industrial group Mytilineos, allegedly paid Nezis 250,000 euros to award Mytilineos subsidiary METKA a contact to build a gas-fueled power plant in Lavrio, southeastern Attica.



METKA won the tender by submitting a 194-million-euro bid.



Prosecutors found the payment had been made 15 years ago to a company whose real beneficiary was Nezis.



The former PPC CEO is being charged with both bribery and money laundering.



The two executives claim the transaction concerned advisory services provided by Nezis to the Mytilineos Group and not the PPC project at Lavrio.