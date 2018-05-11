Almost one in every two self-employed professionals, farmers and freelancers owes part of or all their security contributions due for last year, according to official data.



Over one in four (25.6 percent) did not pay anything toward their social security funds in 2017, while there were also 330,482 professionals who paid more than they had to and are entitled to a rebate, according to the processing of last year’s contributions by the Labor Ministry.



The collection rate recorded in 2017 amounted to 65.5 percent of the contributions due, marking an improvement of some 24 percent on an annual basis.