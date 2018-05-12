Athens and Skopje are reportedly examining a scenario whereby the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) will be given enough time to approve a deal that will ensure that its name will be used “erga omnes” – domestically and internationally – and to review its constitution.

According to this scenario, FYROM will be immediately inducted into NATO and will begin accession talks with the European Union once it approves these two key Greek demands.

Meanwhile, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and his FYROM counterpart Nikola Dimitrov will meet again Saturday with United Nations mediator Matthew Nimetz.

“If we really want it in our hearts we will finish with a problem that should not be pending,” Kotzias said Friday after the meeting of ministers from the so-called Visegrad Group and Western Balkan countries in Sounio, east of Athens.