Sandra Hall > Athens > May 14

Sandra Hall & The Blues Explosion wrap up a run of shows at the Half Note Jazz Club on Monday, May 14. The African-American blues and soul blues singer and songwriter, with five albums under her belt, has performed with the likes of Otis Redding, Joe Tex and the Temptations and is no stranger to the tour circuit. Her final show at the Half Note starts at 9.30 p.m. and tickets cost 20-30 euros (www.viva.gr, Seven Spots, Reload Stores, Media Markt, Evripides).



Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310, www.halfnote.gr