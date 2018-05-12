Greece's Supreme Court will rule on June 14 on whether to execute the European arrest warrants issued against a Russian whistleblower who helped a murdered Maltese journalist investigate money-laundering and corruption of state officials.



Malta wants to arrest Russian former bank employee Maria Efimova for allegedly providing false evidence that could lead to another’s conviction, making false accusations to authorities, and alleged appropriation of funds.



Efimova, 36, had helped Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed in a targeted car bombing on Oct. 16. Three Maltese men have been ordered to stand trial for murder.



On Friday, Efimova told the court she could face a similar ending with that of the slain journalist if she was extradited to Malta, noting she is the only witness alive who can reveal state corruption in the country.



“Daphne is no longer here. The only witness will be me. This is why it is possible they don't want me to exist,” she said.



Last month, the Athens Appeal Council rejected the extradition request and ordered that she be released from temporary detention. State prosecutor Antonis Liogas referred the case to the Supreme Court where the final decision will be taken.



Efimova was employed for three months in 2016 by the Maltese-registered Pilatus Bank. Her first contact with Caruana Galizia was by email in October 2016 and their coopereation started in February 2017.