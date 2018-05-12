Police beef up security as PAOK fans arrive in Athens for Cup final

Thousands of PAOK fans were slowly making the trip from Thessaloniki to Athens on Saturday where the Greek Cup final with AEK will be played at the Olympic Stadium this evening.



Most of the team's fans, arriving in dozens of coaches, are expected to reach the tolls in Afidnes, a small town 27 km north of Athens where police forces are stationed, in the next few hours.



More than 2,000 police officers have been mobilized to secure the game following clashes between fans in central Athens on Friday, where at least one fan was stabbed and eight police officers were reported injured.



The clashes were also said to have involved Olympiakos fans.



Greek authorities are keen to ensure a well-policed game as officials from UEFA will be attending to have a closer look at what is happening on and off the pitch.



The game is expected to kick off at 8.30 p.m.