Greek designer Kokosalaki exhibits clothes inspired by Minoan civilization

Clothes designed by award-winning fashion and jewelry designer Sophia Kokosalaki were on display on Saturday at a two-day cultural event at the Archaeological Museum of Iraklio on the island of Crete exploring the influence of the ancient Minoan civilization on global contemporary design. The event, titled ‘Contemporary Minoans,’ included workshops with ancient craft techniques. Kokosalaki designed the costumes used in the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2004 Athens Olympic Games. The Minoan civilization flourished on Crete from about 2600 to 1100 BC. [Nikos Halkiadakis/ANA-MPA]