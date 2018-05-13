Mitsotakis says ND is open to all citizens

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday said his party is open for all Greeks, after voting in intra-party elections to appoint new administrations in ND’s prefectural and municipal organizations.



About 155,000 ND members participated in the vote which will also select representatives for the party conference expected in December.



“This is a very important day for New Democracy, a celebration of democracy [...] ND is opening its doors to all citizens and its windows to every new viewpoint,” he said.



“ND is forming a large social majority and becomes a rallying point for all those who want the worst government the country has ever known since the fall of the Junta to leave, and those who hope to build together a better Greece,” he added.