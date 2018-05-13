A few hours after Greece’s Olympic shooting champion Anna Korakaki won the gold medal in the 10 metre air pistol competition at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol 2018, held in Fort Benning, in the United States, she spoke to Kathimerini about her achievement and in setting a world record.

“Now I can say the tension is gone and I am enjoying it. It couldn’t have gone better,” she said.



“It was above my expectations. The truth is, I was better during training [now] than I was before the Olympic Games in Rio, so it would have been a shame not to have won a medal. But what made me happier was the world record,” she added.



Korakaki achieved a world record with 578 points during the qualifying round and 243.7 points in the final. She was followed by Serbia’s Zorana Arunovic and Thailand’s Pim-On Klaisuban who came in third.



The athlete, who won bronze in the same event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and gold in the 25m pistol, will be travelling to Munich, Germany on May 21 for the last game of the World Cup.



“It will be the most difficult of all. All top shooters are participating. My aim is to reach the finals,” she said.



Korakaki was congratulated by President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis.