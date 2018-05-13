Fourteen arrested after clashes at Greek Cup final

Police arrested 14 people in the area around the Olympic Stadium on Saturday where the Greek Cup final was played between football clubs PAOK and AEK.



Six of the suspects were charged with participating in clashes with riot police shortly after the end of the game and one for possession of a stun grenade.



Authorities said AEK fans exited Gates 3 and 7 of the stadium and attacked riot police officers with flares and other objects. Police responded with tear gas and chased them down until they detained seven people.



Another two suspects were arrested for stealing from the stadium’s canteen and five more for possession of small quantities of drugs.



Clashes also broke out between AEK and PAOK fans before the game kicked off on Saturday and tension continued on the stands before the start of the match.