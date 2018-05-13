NEWS |

 
NEWS

Anarchist group throws flyers outside Austrian ambassador’s house

TAGS: Crime

Members of the self-styled anarchist group Rouvikonas on Sunday threw flyers outside the house of the Austrian Ambassador to Greece, Andrea Ikic-Bohm, in the northern suburb of Paleo Psychico.

In a text published on an anti-establishment website, the group said the action was a response to Austria’s anti-migrant policies and measures. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 