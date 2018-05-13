Anarchist group throws flyers outside Austrian ambassador’s house
Members of the self-styled anarchist group Rouvikonas on Sunday threw flyers outside the house of the Austrian Ambassador to Greece, Andrea Ikic-Bohm, in the northern suburb of Paleo Psychico.
In a text published on an anti-establishment website, the group said the action was a response to Austria’s anti-migrant policies and measures.