ND MEP to visit Greek soldiers detained in Turkey

New Democracy MEP Manolis Kefalogiannis was on Monday scheduled to visit the two Greek soldiers who have been detained in a prison in Edirne since early March after accidentally crossing the Turkish border in bad weather.

“This meeting is a good sign. For the first time, the Turkish side has sent out a positive signal,” Kefalogiannis told Antenna TV ahead of his meeting with Lieutenant Angelos Mitretodis, 25, and Sergeant Dimitris Kouklatzis, 27.

“The adventure of these people, who are being illegally detained, must end immediately.”