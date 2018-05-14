Cyprus on agenda as Erdogan visits UK
Cyprus is expected to be on the agenda as Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday, according to reports.
Other issues are said to include bilateral cooperation, relations with the European Union and the fight on terrorism.
During his official three-day visit to the UK, which started Sunday, the Turkish strongman will also meet Queen Elizabeth II, reports said.