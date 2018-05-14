To Potami chief fends off Mitsotakis criticism
To Potami leader Stavros Theodorakis has responded to criticism from conservative opposition leader who said his centrist party, founded in 2014, no longer serves a meaningful purpose.
“To Potami will have a reason to exist until the country frees itself from the bonds of populist and conservative forces,” Theodorakis said adding that the party, now part of a broader center-left alliance, had helped safeguard civic and minority rights and expose corruption in the leftist-led administration.
In an interview with To Vima newspaper on Sunday, Mitsotakis said that “if To Potami’s existence was warranted when [the party] was established, this is no longer the case.”